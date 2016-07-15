'Ghostbusters' Star Ernie Hudson Addresses Whether Fans Will See Rick Moranis in 'Afterlife'

✖

Following the news of almost a dozen theatrical releases getting new premiere dates in 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, fans of the beloved Ghostbusters franchise will have to wait a little longer to see the hotly anticipated sequel — and its original cast reunite. But while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson are all set to return in their iconic roles, Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore, reveals fans shouldn't rule out the appearance of Rick Moranis just yet.

In an interview with Living Life Fearless, Hudson revealed the Jason Reitman-directed movie, which follows a single mom and her two kids uncovering their connection to the original Ghostbusters team and legacy left behind by their grandpa, is not a reboot but a continuation of the 1984 and 1989 movies. That includes Moranis playing the hilarious role of Louis Tully. When asked whether fans would see him in the 2021 sequel, Hudson played coy over the subject.

"I think the studios probably want to hold that one. I love Rick. But yeah, I'll let them share that," Hudson said after sharing the forthcoming movie is one deeply involved in the original Ghostbusters lore. "This is Ghostbusters. As we move on through the world, 20, 30 years later, it's still within the same universe."

Hudson spoke to PopCulture last summer, sharing how assembling the original star-powered team for Reitman's vision of Ghostbusters was a "spiritual" experience. "For me to be able to suit up with Danny and Bill, it was actually spiritual. I didn't realize how much this movie has impacted my life over the past 35 years and this is something, it's very specific, and these are people that I share that with specifically," he said. "We did this thing together and I would run into Danny, or Sigourney, or Annie at different events from time to time. But for us all to be together, it was just very touching."

The 75-year-old actor addressed the question on everyone's mind — with the way the storyline is getting constructed, will the franchise continue well after this fall's release? "It's probably too soon to say. But I never understood because we're talking about ghostbusting. I mean, it was four guys. But you're talking about busting ghosts — you know what I mean?" Hudson told us. "I was always a little disappointed for a number of reasons why we didn't do more. We did the second one and I know that there was a lot of resistance […] There were all kinds of reasons why I'm told, I don't know what's real and what's not real. All I know is, it didn't happen until now."

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Moranis revealed he turned down an opportunity to appear in the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters directed by Paul Feig because the entire concept had made "no sense" to him. "I hope it's terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?" he said at the time. While he has remained out of the spotlight for quite some time, he was seen last year in a Mint Mobile ad with Ryan Reynolds and the news after being attacked by a man in New York City.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2021.