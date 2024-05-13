Steve Buscemi Randomly Attacked on Street in New York

Actor Steve Buscemi was randomly assaulted while walking on the street in New York City. The incident took place at around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 as the 66-year-old New York native was walking in the Kips Bay neighborhood on Manhattan's East side, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

A worker in the area who witnessed part of the assault told The Post that Buscemi was "with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards." They added that the actor "right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him."

At this time, a suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) told CNN that the assailant "is described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag." They said that after being called to the scene just before noon, they "were informed a 66-year-old male was punched in the face by an unidentified individual. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition for treatment regarding bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye."

"Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," Buscemi's publicist confirmed the incident in a statement. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY."

The May 8 incident marks just the latest random attack in NYC and comes about a month Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a man with a rock near New York City's Central Park on March 31. Xavier Israel, 27, was taken into custody following the incident. Comic actor Rick Moranis and reality star Bethenny Frankel have also been victimized, with more than half a dozen women telling CNN last month that they were also randomly assaulted while on the streets of New York City. Police are still investigation the attack on Buscemi.

The actor has had a celebrated career, with his acting credits including films like Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, The Death of Stalin, and several Adam Sandler productions. On TV, Buscemi has appeared in Boardwalk Empire, Miracle Workers, Season 5 of The Sopranos, and more. He recently directed the indie drama The Listener starring Tessa Thompson and is next set to appear in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday.