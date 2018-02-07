Richard Pryor’s Widow Claims He Had Intimate Relationship With Marlon Brando

Music producer Quincy Jones sent the internet into a frenzy on Wednesday when, in an interview with Vulture, he revealed a relationship between The Godfather actor Marlon Brando and famous deceased comedian Richard Pryor, among other famous men.

“(Marlon) Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his a— off. He was the most charming motherf— you ever met. He’d f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones said.

“Come on, man. He did not give a f—!” he added.

TMZ caught up with Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, later in the day to confirm the relationship.

“Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments,” Jennifer said, adding that the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries.

The site also reported Jennifer will release her late husband’s diaries later this year.

“It was the 70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” Jennifer said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Born in Peoria, Illinois in 1940, Pryor was married seven times to five women throughout his life — Patricia Price, Shelley Bonus, Deborah McGuire, Lee and Flynn Belaine. He was originally married to Jennifer from 1981-82, but the two remarried in 2001 and stay together until his death.

Pryor died in 2005, nine days after his 65th birthday, of a heart attack.

Brando, who died at 80 years old in 2004, was known for his bisexual orientation prior to Jones’ revelation, though he was married three times.

Known as a pioneer of stand-up comedy, Pryor starred in films such as Silver Streak, Stir Crazy, Superman III and Harlem Knights. He won five Grammy Awards and an Emmy throughout his career.

His comedic discography includes Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’, …Is It Something I Said?, Richard Pryor: Live in Concert and Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @AliceMiddaugh25