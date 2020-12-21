Actor Richard Blackwood reveals his mother Juliet died after her long battle with cancer. The actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "I post and write this with a Heavy Heart this morning! I never put too much up over the last few weeks but my close friends and Family knew my mum was fighting her 3rd battle with Cancer! She passed away in my arms last night in front of my Sister, My Niece and my Son!!" he said. "I’m not going to spend too many words on here cause I just don’t feel too but I want to Thank everyone that was supporting, That was reaching out, even those that just checked in on a how are you in this time!!!"

The Hollyoaks star went on to thank his late mother for her work in raising him, adding that she was the reason he continued to perform during this hard time. He currently has two projects scheduled for a 2021 release titled "Deus" and "Typical."

"I want you to know that will never be forgotten and I appreciate you!!!! I shall finish on this my mum was the strongest woman I know and to the very end never complained! Always pushing her kids and Grandkids to keep going and not have any Redeye or Hate in your Heart, hence why allot of you saw me Acting in this time or performing doing stand up and trying to make others smile when I wasn’t smiling! The reason I still say God is Good because he is thats how Mum raised us! Mum your watching over us now but I’m honoured to be your Son Love You," Blackwood said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Blackwood (@richardblackwood)

Blackwood also shared a few memories with his mother including photos of him feeding her as she lay in bed and some showcasing the family's happier moments doing tiktok dances and posing for some candid shots.

British actor Ore Oduba, along with many others, offered his condolences to the Blackwood family. "She must be incredibly proud of you RB," he said. "I’m so sorry for yours and your family’s loss, she was obviously a remarkable woman. Sending you our very best."

Singer Ray Blk joined Oduba saying, "Omg so sorry! My condolences Richard!! May God support you and your family."