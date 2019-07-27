Nika McGuigan, Actress and Daughter of Boxing Legend Barry McGuigan, Dead at 33

Actress Danika “Nika” McGuigan has died after falling ill with cancer, RTÉ reports. She was 33. McGuigan is known for her roles in Philomena, Hollyoaks: The Morning After the Night Before, Traders, Mammal and Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope. She also had a brief role as a chambermaid in an episode of Showtime’s The Tudors.

McGuigan also had ties to the sports world as her father is Barry McGuigan, the boxer who won several international featherweight titles and competed in the 1980 Olympics. Barry and his family issued a statement to media about Nika’s passing, which they revealed occurred on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan,” the statement read. “After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family. As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”

Nika’s brother, boxing coach Shane McGuigan, also posted his own tribute to the late actress on Instagram, saying “she fought so bravely until the end.”

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nika McGuigan- the brilliant, lovely, Danielle in Can’t Cope Won’t Cope wouldn’t have been the same without her. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Xxx pic.twitter.com/cDo5fXClzV — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) July 24, 2019

“It breaks my heart to write this. My beautiful sister Danika lost her battle with cancer in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the young age of 33,” Shane wrote alongside a picture of Nika. “She overcame it once with a 2 year fight when she was 11 to 13. Myself, my brothers & parents were privileged to have another 20 years since the first battle with our amazing Nika. Unfortunately Nika couldn’t beat it again but she fought so bravely until the end. I have memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime & you will live on forever in spirit. I’m so so proud of you! Love you forever my older ‘little’ sister. RIP”

Many of those who worked with Nika also mourned the young star’s death. Among those who publicly acknowledged her death were Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope writer Stefanie Preissner and Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who appeared in the Hollyoaks series with Nika.

View this post on Instagram Rest in Peace, Nika ❤️ #FuckCancer A post shared by Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel) on Jul 25, 2019 at 5:21pm PDT

No funeral or memorial arrangements have been made public as of press time.

