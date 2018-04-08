‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Luann de Lessepps accused Russell Simmons of groping her a few years ago in Miami.

The Real Housewives of New York star opened up about her alleged experience, which she claims occurred when they were both at Soho Beach House.

“He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig. I haven’t told anybody about that before,” de Lesseps said to The Daily Beast on Friday.

“I was grossed out. I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that,” she continued. “I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ De Lesseps also told the publication that the hip hop mogul didn’t apologize.

De Lesseps is not the only woman to accuse the 60-year-old of inappropriate behavior. He was one of the first high-profile men identified in October, during the start of the #MeToo movement. A woman named Keri Claussen Khalighi described her experience as a young teenage model, when she said that she spent a terrifying weekend in Simmons’ apartment with him and Brett Ratner.

Since then, he’s been publicly accused of assault or harassing several women over the years. Most recently, Jennifer Jarosik, a filmmaker, claimed that Simmons sexually assaulted her inside of his Beverly Hills home in 2016. She is seeking $5 million in damages.

Today, Simmons maintains his innocence, though he’s learned not to turn to social media for validation. The producer took some flack for trying to start a counter movement to the #MeToo movement, centered around the hashtag, “Not Me.” He told Page Six that he no longer wants to give any credence to the court of public opinion.

“I look forward to having my day in court – where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known,” he said.

De Lesseps has made headlines with her own controversy recently, after footage from the current season of RHONY showed the reality star in black face, wearing a Diana Ross costume.

After the backlash, de Lesseps defended herself ahead of the season premiere.

“I had makeup on, but not anything that would make me look — I had like, tanning cream on,” de Lesseps said. “I think that the tanning cream, and the big hair piece I have, which was amazing… No, I was doing my version of Diana Ross.”

Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.