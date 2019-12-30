‘RHONJ’ Alum Joe Giudice Shares Throwback Photos With Estranged Wife Teresa Amid Separation

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice has shared some throwback photos with his estranged wife, Teresa, amid the couple’s separation. Over the past day or so, Giudice has been posting old pictures to his Instagram page, featuring his family from various eras. Many of the pictures include Teresa — his wife of 20 years — and their children, from whom Giudice has been apart for months now. The 47-year-old spent nearly three and half years behind bars for fraud, and was deported to his home country of Italy after being released from prison this year.

Earlier in December, it was revealed that Giudice and Teresa have separated, with a source telling PEOPLE that they had split shortly after his deportation.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Scroll down to see some of the throwback photos Giudice has shared lately.

​

In one post caption, Giudice quoted Henry Ford, writing, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.”

He went on to add, “In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom to that cause I get to see these faces again!! Till next time!!”

​

“This was taken at MILANIA’S COMMUNION! I will always adore the memories I made in America and how much fun we had as a family!” Giudice wrote in the caption of another photo.

“I will always love my family and care about them, even if their (sic) not here because of choices so tonight I share with you all of me!” he continued. “We had wonderful times in America as a family that I will always cherish forever!”

​

“Best days,” Giudice captioned another photo.

He then added that he misses “these days so much.”

​

Giudice and Teresa married two decades ago, and share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

According to Us Weekly, the girls are currently visiting their father in Italy.

​

Despite the couple being separated, a source revealed that “there are no plans for divorce” at this time’

The insider revealed that “both of them are focused” on being good co-parents to their children until they get the situation sorted out.

​

In one of his first posts, Giudice commented on the situation with his family, writing, “I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!

“This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family,” he added.

​

“I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!” Giudice continued.

“They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures,” he added, then concluding, “ps didn’t mean to cut my baby out still learning will get in time.”

