‘RHOC’: Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls Cops on Ex Meghan King Edmonds After Arriving Home ‘Late and Drunk’

Jim Edmonds reportedly called the cops on ex Meghan King Edmonds this week, leading to the Real Housewives of Orange County star being questioned after she returned home from a night out on Wednesday, Us Weekly reports.

“Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine,” a source said on Thursday. “It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive.”

“She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m.,” the source continued. “An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

Edmonds and King Edmonds share daughter Aspen, 2, and 17-month-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. An eyewitness says that an officer asked King Edmonds whether she felt “comfortable and capable” of taking care of her kids, to which she replied, “Of course, yes! In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?”

The two continued speaking and the officer concluded that the 35-year-old was fit to care for her children.

“Right now, my opinion is is that you are fit enough to take care of your children tonight and that’s all that I’m concerned with,” the officer reportedly said.

The eyewitness said that Edmonds was outside while King Edmonds was speaking to police, and another insider claims that King Edmonds believes her ex had been attempting to “get back at her” but realized he had made an error.

“I knew she was coming home drunk and I was concerned,” Edmonds said in a statement to E! News. “I called the police to make sure there wasn’t an incident.”

“I did not call the police on my wife,” he added in a statement to Us. “I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.”

Edmonds filed for divorce from King Edmonds in late October after around five years of marriage amid reports that he had cheated on the Bravo star with the couple’s 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson. Those reports came around four months after Edmonds was found to have sent inappropriate texts to another woman.

“I am broken for my family,” King Edmonds wrote on her blog last week. “I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations. “

Photo Credit: Getty / Bravo