‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida Arrested Shortly After Release From Prison

Apollo Nida’s taste of freedom was short-lived. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was arrested just days after he was released from prison, according to The Blast.

Nida, 40, was busted for violating his parole. The Blast reported that the former Bravo personality broke a “technical requirement” included in the list of rules his release was contingent upon. As a result, Nida could have to remain behind bars for the entirety of his original sentence, set to end on Oct. 15.

A representative with the U.S. Marshals Service told Page Six on Thursday Nida was “taken back into custody.” They did not reveal more information.

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the rep explained.

They continued, “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

A spokesperson for RRM Philadelphia told Radar Online Nida was moved to a Philadelphia halfway house after he was released from prison. He was set to complete his sentence there, but had to agree to certain stipulations to do so. It’s unclear at this time what exactly Nida did to violate his parole.

Nida plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014. He was sentenced to 96 months in prison, but his sentence was reduced by a year in March, according to Us Weekly.

Phaedra Parks, who also once appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, filed for divorce from Nida after his legal battle began. The two were married for almost five years, and share two children: sons Ayden, 9, and Dyland, 6. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. Parks discussed their split with Us Weekly, revealing that it was her ex-husband who was holding up the filing.

“I wasn’t holding on to him,” she shared. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

Nida got engaged to Shireen Almufti in 2016. TMZ obtained the first photos of the couple, which were taken during a visit from Almufti to her beau in jail. In the pictures, the pair appeared cuddled up in front of a floral backdrop. Nida can be seen holding Almufti’s hand in his on his chest.

Almufti reportedly appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, on which she chose the gown she’d eventually say her I dos with Nida in. He was not present during the episode, as reported by OK! Magazine.