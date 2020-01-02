Reports of Nick Gordon Right Before His Overdose, Death Come Out

Nick Gordon was “happy” and “calm” before his sudden death at the age of 30, according to his father, Jack Walker Jr. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Walker Jr. opened up about Gordon’s final hours, revealing that “everything was good” and there were no signs of trouble leading up to his son’s death of a suspected overdose on Wednesday, Jan.1.

“I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good,” Walker Jr. told the outlet. “He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

According to a 911 dispatch call, Gordon was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room on New Year’s Day with “black stuff coming out of his mouth.” He was “not conscious” and “not breathing.” The 30-year-old, who previously dated and was engaged to Bobbi Kristina Brown, was rushed to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he was confirmed dead after suffering a series of heart attacks.

“Our father called me early and said, ‘Son, get to the hospital. Nick is in ICU and it does not look good,’” Gordon’s brother told PEOPLE. “From what our dad told me, the police found him in the hotel room at 6 a.m. Apparently he had been dead for 15 minutes. The paramedics got his heart beating again, and at the hospital, it kept stopping so they had to keep bringing him back.”

“When I arrived at the hospital they had him attached to so many tubes, they were literally bringing him back to life again and again,” he continued, adding that “it was too late.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Gordon’s lawyer, Joe S. Habachy, alluded to the 30-year-old’s death being the result of an overdose, stating that “while I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

An autopsy has reportedly already been completed, though an official cause of death has not yet been revealed. A spokeswoman said that a cause of death has not yet been determined, as an official ruling is pending the results of further tests, including a toxicology test.