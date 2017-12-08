Renee Zellweger’s Rep Slams Claim About Sexual Favors for Harvey Weinstein

Renee Zellwegger‘s representative denied that she ever gave Harvey Weinstein “sexual favors,” calling the disgraced movie mogul a “piece of s—-.”

The Chicago actress’ name was mentioned in a class-action lawsuit filed by six women who claim Weinstein’s cover-up efforts amounted to civil racketeering, reports PEOPLE. According to one of the women, Weinstein told her “that Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron and other actresses gave sexual favors.”

Weinstein then allegedly asked the woman, “Don’t you want your career to be more than just this little teen film?”

“If Harvey said that, he’s full of s—,” Zellweger’s rep told PEOPLE. Zellweger appeared in several Weinstein films, including Chicago and Cold Mountain, which earned her an Oscar.

A source close to Theron told E! News that nothing sexual happened between her and Weinstein.

“Obviously there was never anything sexual between Charlize Theron and Harvey Weinstein. Fortunately she was not a victim,” the source said.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Gwyneth Paltrow, who has accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her, said she has learned that Weinstein claimed to other women that he had sex with her.

One actress told the Times that Weinstein told her “the best thing you can do for your career now” in 2000, mentioning that he slept with Paltrow. Another woman noticed a picture of Paltrow in a room where Weinstein allegedly assaulted her in 2004.

“He’s not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon,” Paltrow told the Times.

As PEOPLE reported earlier this week, the lawsuit filed by six women claims Weinstein and his former companies conspired to “perpetuate and conceal [his] widespread sexual harassment and assault.”

“We are but six women representing hundreds. Harvey Weinstein is a predator. Bob knew it. The board knew it. The lawyers knew it. The private investigators knew it,” the plaintiffs said in a statement to PEOPLE. “How could so many women have been violated? How could so many people have covered up for him? How could so many people have done nothing to help? Money.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Nannette Klatt, Melissa Sagemiller, Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Sarah Ann Thomas and Zoe Brock.

Photo credit: Twitter / @enews