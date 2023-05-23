'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss

Ethan Suplee is "concentrating on today" as he looks back on a time when "the whole world was an impossibility." The Remember the Titans star, 46, took to Instagram this week to remind his followers of how far he's come with his 250-pound weight loss journey. Posting before-and-after shots to his social media, the actor shared his thoughts in the caption.

"Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility. Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I'm just concentrating on today," he wrote. "If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now. Right now, I'm ok, I will beat right now." Suplee has been open about his weight loss and health journey over the years, documenting much of it on his American Glutton podcast.

Suplee revealed back in the podcast premiere episode in 2020 that he began binge-eating habits at five years old and was put on a diet by age 10 when he weighed more than 200 pounds. Suplee said he was using food, alcohol and drugs to "numb" himself throughout his teen years before getting sober in 2002. With sobriety, the My Name is Earl star found himself trying several different diets, and he's "gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds at this point" through his journey to find a healthier lifestyle.

The Santa Clarita Diet actor revealed on People (The TV Show!) in 2020 about how meeting his now-wife, Brandy Lewis, inspired his journey. In 2002, about a year after the two began dating, Suplee said, "I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her. Like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn't physically able to do."

Suplee has since lost 250 pounds, he told Men's Health in October 2021, but his happiness comes from "achieving goals." The actor told PEOPLE last year, "I cannot say that actually losing weight has made me happier. I don't think that's true. I just think that achieving something I set out to achieve has given me this volume of happiness that is pretty great."