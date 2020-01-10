‘My Name Is Earl’ Star Ethan Suplee’s Body Transformation Is the Wildest We’ve Seen Yet

Ethan Suplee is wowing fans with his major body transformation. The actor, known for his roles in My Name is Earl, American History X, and The Ranch, hit the gym and shed some serious pounds and gained even more serious muscle. Although Suplee dropped the pounds several years ago, a recent post shared to Reddit, and later Facebook and Twitter, showing the actor with rippling muscles is making the rounds and stunning social media.

Ethan Suplee is RIPPED now (from reddit) I don’t believe this pic.twitter.com/PwrU0KNo4P — Dan Okopnyi 🇺🇦 (@d1rtydan) January 10, 2020

The before and after images shocked fans of the actor, many of them commenting on the post.

“Very Handsome,” wrote one. “was adorable before but wow now!”

“WHAT……..[oh my God]!!!!! is that really him???” asked another.

“his is the best transformation I’ve seen,” praised a third.

“My mind is blown,” commented another.

In an episode of his American Gluten podcast, Suplee revealed that he had lost more than 200 pounds within an 11-year span, admitting that prior to hitting the gym, he had a complicated relationship with food, according to Express. Now, Suplee says that outside of acting, is “dieting and eating” are his favorite activities.

According to Suplee, who spoke on Entertainment Weekly‘s What to Watch podcast back in 2017, his career came to be defined by his weight, leading to him having difficulty landing roles following his transformation.

“After My Name Is Earl, I started obsessively riding bicycles. I actually did get properly thin at one point — I was nine percent body fat,” he said at the time. “But I was also riding a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days. After two years of that, my wife said, ‘Hey, idiot, you can’t retire and ride bicycles. You have to go get a job.’”

“So then [when I started looking for work], I found that people were like, ‘Who are you? We don’t know you. You’re this new person,’” Suplee, who said that his weight loss nearly cost him his role in Chance, explained. “So a couple years ago I made the decision: I’m not going to kill myself to be thin when nobody knows me as a thin person, and I do think it is affecting the kind of jobs I’m getting. And so I just kind of relaxed on my diet.”

Suplee, whose other credits include Boy Meets World, Remember the Titans, and Raising Hope, now frequently shows off his physique on Instagram and opens up about his weight loss journey on his podcast.