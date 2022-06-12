Regina King Returns to Public Eye in Wake of Son's Death

✖

Regina King made her first red carpet appearance since the tragic loss of her beloved son, Ian Alexander Jr. He died in Jan. 2022 at the age of 26. He was King's only child with her ex-husband, a music industry vet Ian Alexander. At the time of his death, she released a statement to People Magazine. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said in part. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." An LA County Coroner spokesperson later confirmed that Alexander Jr. died by suicide. King recently stepped out during the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

The 51-year-old donned a sleeveless white dress showing off her toned arms and part of her stomach. King, an Academy Award winner, added a pair of matching colored high heels and a Louis Vuitton purse. She wore her hair in braids for the occasion, with a portion tied in a high ponytail.

Not much about King has been made public since her son's death. But she's spoken openly about their close bond throughout the years, with Alexander Jr. accompanying his mom to many events, including the night she won the Oscar.

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Alexander Jr. was a DJ and had released his first music project that he was promoting on social media ahead of his death. He also worked as a catering chef at one point, catering Hollywood events for his mother's friends.

King previously told PEOPLE that he was "an amazing young man." You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she said of her son. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

Just a week before his death, he spoke on social media about potentially taking a break, writing that the platform was "not healthy" for him. His final Tweet hinted at similar sentiments.