Reese Witherspoon Unleashes Her Edna From ‘The Incredibles’ Look, and Fans Have Thoughts

Reese Witherspoon showed off a new photo on Instagram Sunday, showing off what she would look like if she wore glasses like Edna Mode, the character from The Incredibles. The Big Little Lies actress asked her fans is the new glasses made her look cool or someone too serious. Fans certainly liked the new look, as the post earned more than 377,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

“Do these glasses make me look like: a) a cool mom! b) someone you’d take very seriously c) Edna from The Incredibles (swipe for reference),” Witherspoon asked in the caption, alongside the photo. She also included a picture of Edna, in case it has been too long since her fans last saw The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2.

Some of Witherspoon’s famous followers chimed in, like model Jodie Turner-Smith, who wrote, “All of the above.”

“All of the above! But Edna is a fave, we love her,” Mariah Carey wrote.

Courteney Cox simply posted three crying-and-laughing emojis and a heart emoji.

Witherspoon’s fans posted their own answers to her question, including a few who thought she looked more like Harry Potter than any other fictional character.

“I think they continue to make you look gorgeous. But everything on you does,” one fan wrote.

“But you still look good. Not fair!” another fan joked.

On Saturday, Witherspoon also showed off some shades as she sat on a swing. “Getting into the swing of fall!” she wrote.

Witherspoon’s Instagram page continues to provide fans with an intimate look at her life. Back on Oct. 14, she even shared a rare photo of herself with her brother, John Witherspoon, who lives in Nashville. Witherspoon included a sweet “Happy Birthday” message in the caption.

“Happy Birthday to my big brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in Nashville,” Witherspoon wrote. “He is also good at many important things like: setting up electronic devices, cleaning AC filters, smoking 5lbs of ribs for a party, and changing oil filters. All of these skills are much appreciated by his Sister. Love you big bro!”

Witherspoon will next be seen in the exclusive Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode season cost Apple $300 million to make, with Ansiton and Witherspoon each earning $20 million paychecks. Carell is making $600,000 per episode.

In the new series, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, who runs a popular morning show that is thrown into chaos when Mitch Kessler (Carell) is accused of sexual misconduct. Alex fights to keep her job while in the midst of a rivalry with Witherspoon’s Bradley Johnson.

