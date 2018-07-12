Reese Witherspoon Launching Interview Show, TV Channel

Reese Witherspoon is continuing the expansion of her media empire, launching a brand new video-on-demand channel on AT&T’s DirecTV, DirecTV NOW and U-Verse services, with the channel’s first show to be an interview series featuring the actress speaking to other accomplished women.

Variety reports that the channel will be called Hello Sunshine, and will launch on July 17 with its first show, “Shine On With Reese,” which will see the Oscar winner in conversation with trailblazing women including athletes, musicians, businesswomen and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first three episodes of “Shine On With Reese” will premiere on July 17 as well, and will feature country icon Dolly Parton, director film Ava DuVernay and pop star P!nk.

Later episodes will see Witherspoon visiting with poet Cleo Wade and journalist Elaine Welteroth, Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson and Spanx founder Sara Blakely, author and activist Glennon Doyle and soccer star Abby Wambach, actress America Ferrara, country singer Kacey Musgraves and Simone Askew, the first black woman to be named West Point’s First Captain.

A preview on Witherspoon’s social media accounts sees the actress visiting the women, shadowing them at their various careers and speaking with them about various issues.

“I had this idea to do a show about women that I really admire,” Witherspoon says in the clip.

The channel will also debut “Master the Mess,” which will feature Nashville-based interior design business The Home Edit as decluttering experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin work to help clients. That show will premiere on Sept. 4.

Witherspoon shared that the channel’s aim is to provide content that is “entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real.”

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” she added in a statement.

Hello Sunshine is also the name of Witherspoon’s media company, which was founded in 2016. This year alone, the company has launched a podcast, a Facebook Watch series and partnered with Audible on Witherspoon’s book club.

“AT&T was one of our first partners in the quest to bring female-centric storytelling to the forefront and we are especially proud of how these original series push that mission ahead,” Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said in a statement, via The Wrap. “We’re looking forward to working with AT&T to develop more opportunities for women to see themselves and their stories reflected in entertainment.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez