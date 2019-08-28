Reese Witherspoon Jokes She Can Only Use Snapchat to Talk to Her 3 Children

Reese Witherspoon is a mom who’s up to par with social media trends and she’s showing her kids that they don’t need to teach her how to use certain apps because she already knows how. Like Snapchat for instance, she uses the popular platform to communicate with her kids all the time — mostly to weird them out.

The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she uses the platform to communicate with her kids — because texting is so last year!

In the photo, she uses a cute filter that adds glasses and a hat using a caption that insinuates one of her kids waited until last minute to let her know what school supplies she needed to buy them. That’s when all the moms came out of the woodwork sharing their similar experiences.

Former E! host Catt Sadler commented sharing how she can relate as a mother, writing, “Always and always (even though I asked you five times) !!”

Another mom took to the comment section saying, “Or how about ‘mom I need 100 feathers for school tomorrow’ as I’m getting him ready for bed. Lol.”

Someone else left a comment saying those days are up and gone but she does remember them.

“Haaaaa oh man I totally remember those days,” the follower wrote.

Back in 2017, Witherspoon opened up about how she communicates with her children via social media on Conan, admitting that she likes to keep things weird.

“I communicate with them in funny ways,” the 43-year-old mom admitted. “My daughter said the other day, ‘It’s like we look like dad [Ryan Phillippe], but we get our weirdness from you.”

“But I’m goofy,” she added. “I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth. That’s the way we communicate.”

The actress has three children: Daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15, who she shares with ex husband Phillippe, and Teennessee, 6, who she shares with current husband Jim Toth.

She continued to explain that she thoroughly enjoys sending her son weird snaps in hopes of grossing him out.

“I like to haunt [Deacon] during the day, so I’ll send him pictures of disgusting animals and be like, ‘I’m feeling like this today,’” she said using massive snails and a blobfish as examples. “And I’ll put #mondayfeels or something like that … I just try to gross him out.”

She added that she reminds her children “who’s the weird one” in the family.