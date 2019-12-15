Reese Witherspoon and Husband Spotted Kissing in Rare Public Appearance Together

The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon attends dozens of public events each year, but she rarely steps out with husband Jim Toth and her children, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe. However, the full Witherspoon squad made a rare appearance at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Wednesday in Hollywood. Witherspoon and Toth were even spotted kissing as she received an honor from THR.

Witherspoon and Toth were joined by Witherspoon’s two children from her marriage to Ryan Philippe, daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16. According to E! News, this was the first time the four were seen together at an event since 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Toth and Witherspoon married in 2011 and are also parents to 7-year-old son Tennessee Toth. Toth is a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency.

On Wednesday, Witherspoon was presented with the Shelly Lansing Leadership Award at the event. The award is named in honor of Sherry Lansing, the former Paramount Pictures CEO who was the first woman to ever lead a Hollywood movie studio when she served as 20th Century Fox president of production.

Witherspoon received the award to recognize her work as a producer. She is a producer on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. She also produced Wild, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and David Fincher’s thriller Gone Girl, notes PEOPLE.

“It’s such an honor to be here and to be standing here in the path that Sherry Lansing cut for all of us in Hollywood. It’s truly extraordinary,” Witherspoon told THR before the event. “I’m just so proud to be here in her honor and doing my small part to lift women up in this industry.”

Witherspoon was just nominated for a Golden Globe for The Morning Show, along with co-star Jennifer Aniston. The series was also nominated for Best TV Series – Drama.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon defended her salary for The Morning Show. Aniston and Witherspoon are reportedly paid $2 million per episode.

“There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren’t worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, ‘Why is that bothersome?’” Witherspoon said, referencing a review that focused on their salary.

“I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they’re doing it for a reason,” Witherspoon said of Apple. “They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back.”

She later asked THR, “Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?”

The Morning Show is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter