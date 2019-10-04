Reese Witherspoon Chops off Her Hair, Rocks New Bob

New season, new Reese Witherspoon! The Big Little Lies actress chopped off her long blonde locks to reveal a new chin-length bob haircut, prompting some fans to compare her new look to her Cruel Intentions era. In the 1999 film in which she stars opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe — whom she married months after the movie’s release and divorced in 2006 — Witherspoon played Annette Hargrove, a conservative young woman with a short, neat haircut.

Witherspoon, 43, was spotted with the new haircut earlier this week, out and about running errands in Los Angeles, but she also debuted it on social media in a funny video with her 15-year-old son Deacon Phillippe. In the clip, Witherspoon embarrasses Deacon by asking him if she should get a TikTok account.

“Oh God,” Deacon said in the clip, which Witherspoon posted on Instagram. He then tried to explain the social media platform to his mom. “So basically, it’s, like, a short-form video platform for kids on social media,” he said.

The more I look at Reese Witherspoon with short hair, the more I want to cut my hair that short. And dye it blonde. — Emily (@emilyannkaban) October 1, 2019

update: my hair is gone bc I used that reese witherspoon tik tok video as reference for the length🥴 — shelby (@she1by_) October 1, 2019

“So people, like, pick a song they like and then they lip-sync the words?” Witherspoon asked. “Will you help me make a video for TikTok?”

Deacon agreed with a bit of hesitation, and Witherspoon practiced her dance moves. “You look pretty cool when you do that,” Deacon said sarcastically.

“This is so embarrassing,” he said to the camera, signaling for the person recording to stop filming.

However, Witherspoon was able to put together a final cut of a TikTok video set to the 1954 classic “Mr. Sandman” by the Chordettes, a staple of the app.

“I think I nailed it,” Witherspoon captioned the video alongside a crying laughing emoji.