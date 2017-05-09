Reese Witherspoon Teases Us All With ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Reese Witherspoon teased a possible second season of Big Little Lies in an Instagram post showing her being photographed alongside two of her co-stars from the HBO drama, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The 41-year-old actress shared the snap with the caption: “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies…working on some new lies.” Witherspoon also added the “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil” monkey emojis.

The image shows Reese Witherspoon shooting a glance at the camera while Kidman throws two thumbs up and Dern flashes her smile.

Witherspoon not only starred in BLL, but also served as one of the show’s executive producers. She clearly had a great experience doing the show as Witherspoon has been advocating for a second season of the series in recent weeks. Fortunately for her and the fans, it sounds like there is serious interest from HBO and the writers.

Big Little Lies was based on a book penned by author Liane Moriarty. In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Moriarty admitted that she has considered writing a second season for the series and telling further stories about the highly dramatic lives of the women residing in Monterey, California.

“The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book, but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens. I’m absolutely open to it…and there’s definitely places you can go,” Moriarty said.

Laura Dern also opened up about the possibility of a second season while talking with Vanity Fair back in April.

“We had the time of our lives making this. People are asking us a lot if there is room for a Season 2 of this, and I know there is a lot of discussion, so…whatever it is, we will come up with something really fun for sure.”

While the photo of Witherspoon, Kidman, and Dern wasn’t official confirmation that there will be more Big Littles Lies to come, it was clear to see that there was heavy fan interest in more installments of the HBO show.

