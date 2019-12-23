Reese Witherspoon Shares Twinning ‘Girls Night out’ Photo With ‘Favorite Daughter’ Ava Phillippe

If Reese Witherspoon ever needs a stand-in for her on the award-nominated Apple+ TV series, The Morning Show, her 20-year-old daughter would be a dead ringer for the famous star! On Monday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie alongside her daughter, Ava and from the bright red lipstick to the cheeky smirk, black dresses and dangly earrings, the two looked almost like twins instead of a dynamic mother-daughter duo.

Naturally after the photo’s release on social media, the comments section exploded with fan and celebrity reactions, full of holiday joy and excitement over the darling image.

“[Oh my God] my lil gorgeous twinZzzzzzzz,” Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies co-star, Zoë Kravitz commented on the snapshot, while comedian Ali Wong wrote with a heart emoji, “Twinsies!”

While others wished the mother-daughter pair a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, one fan pointed out how Ava is the “perfect combination of [Reese] and [Ryan Phillippe]” — Witherspoon’s ex-husband with whom she shares two children, including 16-year-old Deacon Reese Phillippe. Echoing the observation, another fan added how Eva has her dad’s eyes.

Other fans were more stunned at how Witherspoon and Ava looked so much alike with one commenting, “[Oh my God]?! Which is which?!” while another chimed in, “You’re both so gorgeous & such a great mother-daughter duo.”

This isn’t the first time fans have been left amazed by the stunning resemblance. Though they are 23 years apart in age, the two have always been known to pass for sisters. During the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala this past month, Witherspoon turned the evening’s honor into a family event, walking the red carpet with Ava.

Witherspoon was presented with the Shelly Lansing Leadership Award, named in honor of Sherry Lansing — the former Paramount Pictures CEO who was the first woman to lead as 20th Century Fox president of production, and a major Hollywood movie studio. Witherspoon received the award to recognize her work as a producer with recent work seen in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. She also produced Wild, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and David Fincher’s thriller Gone Girl.

“It’s such an honor to be here and to be standing here in the path that Sherry Lansing cut for all of us in Hollywood. It’s truly extraordinary,” Witherspoon told THR before the event. “I’m just so proud to be here in her honor and doing my small part to lift women up in this industry.”

Witherspoon was just nominated for a Golden Globe for The Morning Show, along with her co-star Jennifer Aniston. The series was also nominated for Best TV Series – Drama.

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images