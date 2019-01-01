Rebel Wilson Had to Be Rescued off Mountaintop During Ski Trip

Rebel Wilson hoped for a relaxing ski trip to Aspen, Colorado for the holidays, but things did not go as planned.

The Pitch Perfect actress chronicled her misadventures on her Instagram page Sunday, telling her fans she went to the top of a mountain, only to realize she was too high up to get down without help.

“This is a bit too experienced for me, so I’m just gonna slide down,” she joked before realizing that was a very bad idea. Her rescuer, a man named Scott, helped secure her to a yellow stretcher so she could get down.

During the ordeal, the Australian star never lost her sense of humor. She wrote “#HorizontalSkiing” in the caption for a video of the rescue, referencing her “horizontal running” scene in Pitch Perfect, notes Entertainment Tonight.

After she got back to her hotel, she assured her fans she is doing well.

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know, I did get back to the hotel safely and I wanted to thank everybody in Aspen for their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing. You do this all day, every day, whereas me, it was only my second day of skiing,” she said. “I lost feeling in my left foot. I think it was the ski boot. I think it was too tight. I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something.”

Wilson is best known for her role as Fat Amy in the three Pitch Perfect movies, and is hoping to find success outside of the franchise with her upcoming romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic. The movie opens on Feb. 13 and stars Wilson as a woman who finds herself living in a romantic comedy.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, who both got married in 2018, a coincidence not lost on Wilson. Hemsworth tied the knot with Miley Cyrus just before Christmas, while Chopra married Nick Jonas in early December.

“@liamhemsworth’s now married, @priyankachopra’s now married,” Wilson wrote on Instagram on Dec. 27. “Ummm I think ISN’T IT ROMANTIC has the MOST loved up cast ever? So i’m pretty sure I’m next …so I’m about to tear up these holidays!”

However, Wilson revealed in a May interview with Vogue Australia she is still single.

“I am totally single,” she said at the time. “I think I’m looking for the right person, but there isn’t a good pool of people to date in LA.”

Wilson will also star in The Hustle, which opens on May 10 and co-stars Anne Hathaway and Tim Blake Neslon. She was cast as Jennyanydots in Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the musical Cats, which opens on Dec. 20, 2019. The all-star cast includes Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson.

Photo credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA