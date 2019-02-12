The Reason Why Liam Hemsworth Was Hospitalized Before Miley Cyrus’ Grammys Performance Revealed

Fans wondering why Liam Hemsworth was hospitalized just before the 61st Grammy Awards Sunday night now have their answer.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Hemsworth was forced to trade in walking alongside wife Miley Cyrus on the Grammy’s red carpet to instead seek treatment at a local hospital for kidney stones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Hemsworth] canceled his junket interviews Sunday because he was suffering from kidney stones,” the source told the outlet.

The Independence Day: Resurgence star, who tied the knot with Cyrus in December, was notably absent from the awards show Sunday night, and his Isn’t It Romantic co-star Rebel Wilson told reporters that he had “texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.”

In his absence, Cyrus was joined on the red carpet, and cheered on in the crowd, by her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as sister Noah Cyrus, who joined her in the audience after Cyrus performed “In My Blood” with Shawn Mendes and participated in the tribute to Dolly Parton.

“My #1,” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself and Noah in the crowd following her performance. “The coolest girl I know. Sickest songwriter. Vocalist . Style Goddess. & above all the best little sister I could’ve ever asked for. @noahcyrus @recordingacademy.”

“What a night! Congratulations [Dolly Parton]! We had so much fun celebratin’ you!” Cyrus’ dad wrote following the ceremony. “And [Miley Cyrus]! Wow! What a performance of [“Islands in the Stream”] with you, [Shawn Mendes], and [Mark Ronson]! Absolutely beautiful #ProudDad.”

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hemsworth addressed his absence from both the Grammys and the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic, and showed his support for his wife.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys,” he wrote. “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song and dated on and off for a number of years, married in an intimate ceremony in Nashville in December. Hemsworth later revealed that Cyrus had opted to take his last name.