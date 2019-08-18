Reason Behind Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s ‘Connection’ Revealed

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, as both are separated from their husbands. Carter and Brody Jenner announced their split earlier this month, and she was seen kissing Cyrus not long after that, leading to her separation from Hemsworth. Now, we may have some clues as to what drew the two women together.

Cyrus and Carter took a vacation together in Italy, where they posted many photos from an idyllic boat trip together. It was there that paparazzi got pictures of them kissing, and hours later Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation. However, a source close to the couples told Us Weekly that the split was already in the works, and it helped draw the two women together.

“Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” they said.

Cyrus and Carter were originally introduced by their husbands, who were friends beforehand. The two reportedly bonded over surfing, and their wives became close friends in the meantime. Before long, they were spending long hours together.

“Miley will go to Kaitlynn’s house late night — dropped off in an SUV — and spend hours there. They’ve been friends for a while,” the source said.

“This also isn’t their first trip together,” they went on. “They were in England last month together but didn’t post pics together, just separates of them each at Stonehenge.”

In addition to her burgeoning friendship with Carter, Cyrus has been thinking a lot about her sexuality as she transitions into married life. In an interview with ELLE magazine in July, she spoke about how she did not want her identity invalidated by her conventional marriage, and how her new music grapples with the idea of female bodily autonomy.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner?” she went on. “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

So far, it sounds like Cyrus and Hemsworth have no plans to move forward with a fully fledged divorce, at least not yet. he has gone home to Australia where he is spending time with family, while Cyrus continues to make public appearances with Carter in L.A.