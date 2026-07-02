Reality TV Star Gets Engaged After Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy decided to put a ring on it.

During a recent jaunt to Italy with girlfriend Jordan Meyers, Kennedy popped the question, asking Meyers to be his wife after eight months of dating.

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Kennedy, 34, proposed to Meyers, 23, at Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Italy.

As one does these days when getting engaged, Kennedy made the pending nuptials official by posting the news to social media. Specifically, his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Kennedy added five pictures of him and his bride-to-be at Villa D’Este, one of which included himself down on one knee, along with the following caption: “We’re engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world.”

The couple’s engagement was posted just a few weeks after the couple announced they’re expecting their first child together. In mid-June, Kennedy told People: “We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together. We have have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.”

At the time of their pregnancy announcement, Meyers was four months along. Meyers confirmed the engagement on her own Instagram, posting photos and a caption that reads: Forever with my best friend. Thank you for all the laughter, smiles, and love you give me.

“I feel so blessed to fall asleep and wake up next to you every single day – I can’t wait to do that forever.”

Kennedy appeared in three seasons of Vanderpump Rules and is currently a touring DJ. He also works as a music producer. For a brief time, he was engaged to another Vanderpump cast member, Raquel Leviss. The couple called off their engagement in late 2021.