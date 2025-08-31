Reality TV Personality Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery, Receives Cancer Diagnosis

One Australian reality TV personality was rushed to surgery last week after doctors discovered she had cancer in her uterus.

Anastasia Katselas, star of Gogglebox Australia, was getting a routine pap smear when doctors made the discovery.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, she shared the news with her fans.

“I had a little bit of a health scare… I went into hospital on Tuesday after I got diagnosed with cancer in my uterus, so I had an emergency hysterectomy,” she said. “I’m fine, I’m home now. I stayed in hospital Tuesday through Wednesday, came home Thursday… I’m fine, just a bit sore. Recovering well. It was a big scare but thank God they caught it early and I’m fine.”

The TV figure encouraged as many people as possible to get tested as often as they can.

“I urge all you women, make sure that you do your pap smears regularly. Don’t wait, don’t forget about it… I used to do them regularly, and I think the last few years I didn’t go. I can’t remember the last time I went, and I happened to go to the doctor and low and behold, a week later I’m in hospital,” she said.

Katselas has become a fan favorite on Gogglebox Australia, a series where people watch popular television shows and movies in their own home and comment on them as they’re watching.

“Recovering after surgery. I’m. Fine. Very lucky. @cabrinihealth @drtommanolitsis @allmedicalwantirna thanks to @drgeorgetzimourtis thank you for looking after me so promptly. God saved me again. Thank you God,” she wrote in the post’s caption.