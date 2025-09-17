Reality TV Mainstay ‘Rushed to Hospital in an Ambulance’ After Crash

Celebrity Big Brother alum Bianca Gascoigne had a vacation go wrong earlier this month after a vehicle accident.

The 38-year-old model and reality TV star was vacationing in Turkey when she was involved in a golf cart crash, where she broke her ankle.

“Not quite the break I was hoping for this year,” she joked in an Instagram post with pictures of her in a bikini using a walker and a bone emoji attached.

Gascoigne, who has been featured on the cover of various beauty magazines like Maxim, continued her humorous tone in the rest of the post.

“Golf buggy: 1, ankle: 0. Grateful the crash wasn’t worse and thankful for the lovely holiday memories made. Very lucky to have the best support network at home to help me I’m gonna need it! as they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she wrote.

The rest of the pictures show X-rays of her broken ankle before and after surgery, alongside a few graphic photos of her ankle with stitches in them. There is also a photo of Gascoigne eating pizza in her hospital bed.

The model got her start on Love Island in 2006, before appearing on The X-Factor and Dancing with the Stars. She eventually appeared on the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother, where she made it to the final episode and placed sixth.