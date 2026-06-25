Reality TV Icon Gets Married — Is Kylie Jenner Next?

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has officially tied the knot!

Wedding speculation has become a hot topic among celebrity fans, with Polymarket users placing odds on future engagements and marriages. While bettors debate whether Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet could be next to take the plunge, Farley and Zack Carpinello have already made it official.

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The longtime Jersey Shore star married the professional wrestler in a surprise wedding that left family and friends completely fooled.

The couple exchanged vows on Wednesday during what guests believe was a special screening event for Farley’s upcoming film, Nanny Cam.

Instead of arriving for a movie premiere, about 50 guests found themselves attending the couple’s wedding.

Farley and Carpinello carefully planned the deception for months, creating move-themed invitations, signage and even a red carpet-style entrance.

The realty TV star said the couple intentionally kept the guest list small to focus on the people closest to them.

“We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us,” Farley told PEOPLE. “We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production.”

She added that the couple wanted the day to reflect their personalities.

“More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us,” Farley said. “The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Farley and Carpinello admitted they were especially excited to see guests discover what was really happening.

“We’ve spent months keeping this secret, creating invitations, planning the movie-themed details, and building the surprise,” the couple told the outlet. “Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for Nanny Cam to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget.”

The wedding marks a major milestone for Farley, who rose to fame as one of the original cast members of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

Meanwhile, celebrity watchers and prediction market bettors are already speculating about which high-profile could be next to head down the aisle.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet engaged in 2026?

On Polymarket, a market asking whether Jenner and Chalamet will get engaged in 2026 is currently trading at about 18%.

Jenner and Chalamety have been linked since 2023 and have gradually became more public with their relationship. Earlier in the year, Chalamet appeared to acknowledge Jenner during his Golden Globe acceptance speech for Marty Supreme.

”To my parents and my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said.

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