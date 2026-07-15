‘Real Housewives’ Daughter’s Assault Case Details Released

New details have emerged in the simple assault case involving Milania Giudice, the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

The 20-year-old appeared virtually in Montville Township Municipal Court on Tuesday, where a judge outlined the allegation against her stemming from a May incident at her family’s New Jersey home, according to Page Six.

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According to the court proceedings, Milania is accused of “knowingly caus[ing] bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense.”

Milania appeared during the hearing and was accompanied by her attorney, Alan Kraminsky, who spoke on her behalf. The judge scheduled the next hearing for August and advised that, if convicted, she could face up to six months in jail, probation and fines exceeding $500.

The charge stems from an incident on May 14 at the Montville, New Jersey, home Teresa Giudice shares with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

According to the Montville Police Department arrest report, officers responded to what was described as a domestic violence dispute. The report alleges Milania was “throwing food [and] candles” during the incident.

Police records identify Milania’s sister, Gabriella Giudice, as the reporting party. Gabriella allegedly called 911 shortly before 6:15 p.m., telling dispatchers that her “sister [was] acting erratically.”

News of the arrest first became public in June.

At the time, Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly, “On May 14, 2026, the Montville Township Police Department received a report of a dispute at a residence in town. The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1a(1) a Disorderly Persons Offense.”

The statement added, “A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

After the arrest became public, Milania addressed the situation in a TikTok video while responding to a fake mugshot circulating online.

“I have one thing to say, I’m going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that ‘mugshot’ of me, if you guys really believe. That’s AI,” she said. “I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of.”

She also reflected on the incident, telling followers, “It is what it is, you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it. I just was not in a good area in my life. That happens, I’ve been through a lot in life and some other stuff happened to me.”