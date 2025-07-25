‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Rumored for Iconic Movie Role

With Superman becoming a global box office hit, it’s no surprise DC is looking ahead.

When you think of DC superheroes, it’s likely the first two names that come to mind are Superman and Batman—and a popular fancasting for the Dark Knight could be coming true after all.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has long been the first name that superhero fans reach for to be the next Bruce Wayne, to the point where Ritchson has even addressed it on video and done his best “Batman voice.”

Director and DC Studios CEO James Gunn added fuel to the fire last week during his appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

While discussing Superman‘s success and the future of the DC Cinematic Universe, Gunn was prompted to address the possibility of Ritchson playing Batman.

“I am a big Alan Ritchson fan. Both as an actor and as a guy. Let’s just wait to see what happens,” Gunn said.

It wouldn’t be Ritchson’s first foray into DC, either. The actor previously played a young Aquaman in the Superman prequel series Smallville, and also played Hawk on Titans.

In addition, the fact that Gunn even publicly addressed it at all seems to indicate that the studio is on the hunt for the next actor to play the Caped Crusader.

For now, fans of Ritchson will just have to stick with Reacher for now, which is currently filming its fourth season.