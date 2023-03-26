Ray Liotta's Facebook Account Hacked 10 Months After Actor's Death

It's been ten months since Ray Liotta's passing. As TMZ noted, the late actor's family has had to deal with an unfortunate incident relating to Liotta's legacy. According to the publication, Liotta's Facebook account was hacked. His team is now in a battle to get control of the account back.

The odd behavior from Liotta's account began a week prior. It started to share death hoaxes about famous personalities including Bruce Willis and Elle DeGeneres. Liotta's family told TMZ that they reached out to Facebook to resolve the issue and that they thought that they got it under control. However, the account later posted a promotion for a pornographic scene, which has subsequently been removed.

As of right now, it's unclear who's been hacking the page. Unfortunately, Liotta's team is still fighting to get control of the account back. On the bright side, all of the hacker's posts have been deleted. Even though they're still working to get a handle on the situation, Liotta's camp did say that Facebook has been "an amazing partner in resolving the issue."

Liotta died suddenly in May 2022 at the age of 67. He reportedly died in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film, Dangerous Waters. At the time of his passing, he was engaged to Jacy Nittolo, whom he popped the question to in December 2020. Days after his untimely death, Nittolo issued a tribute to her late partner on Instagram. Her words came alongside a series of images of Liotta and Nittolo during happier times including ones of them living together, traveling, and enjoying time with their loved ones.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known... And even that is an understatement."