Rashida Jones Welcomes First Baby

Rashida Jones is officially a mom, with the actress having given birth to her first child months ago, Us Weekly reports.

Jones welcomed her baby with boyfriend Ezra Koenig, the lead singer of the band Vampire Weekend. The two have been linked since 2016 but have never confirmed their relationship. Jones was previously engaged to Mark Ronson and has been linked to John Krasinski, Tobey Maguire and Colin Jost.

The 42-year-old has always been fiercely private about her personal life, telling Net-a-Porter earlier this year that her desire for privacy has even affected roles she takes.

“I am pretty fierce about my privacy. I have made career choices to protect it,” she said. “I stopped going after big movies because what comes with it is they want you to be as famous as possible. I don’t have the constitution to battle that.”

While Jones and Koenig now share a child, Jones previously shared that she doesn’t feel marriage is all that important for two people to be happy together.

“Things are changing so much,” she told E! News in 2011. “Especially this country, we have kind of failed with marriage. We’re so protective of this really sacred but failed institution. There’s got to be a new model. I don’t know what it is, but maybe it’s like 10 years with a lease to buy or rent to own.”

“Marriage doesn’t really buy you anything,” Jones added. “I mean, Chris Messina, who is my costar in [Monogamy], is with my very close friend [producer Jennifer Todd]. They’re not married, but they have two kids and they’re wildly happy. It doesn’t buy you anything. It just buys you a really big s—ty pageant of a wedding to make other people happy.”

She also spoke about family life during a 2014 interview with The Guardian, explaining that her priorities have changed a bit over the years.

“I had the full princess fantasy: the white horse, the whole being saved from my life, which is ridiculous,” Jones shared. “What do I want to be saved from? My life’s great! But it’s just this weird thing that’s been hammered into my head culturally: that’s the only way to succeed, that’s the only thing that counts for a woman. I’m happy, but the fact that I’m not married and don’t have kids – it’s taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don’t feel like I’m some sort of loser.”

