Rapper Tech 9 Died by Suicide Before Being Arraigned on Disturbing Charges

Rapper Tech 9 reportedly died by suicide before being arraigned on some disturbing charges.

According to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old musician’s death has officially been ruled a “suicide” the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, who determined that he died of an overdose of diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine found in medicines such as Benadryl.

Tech 9, whose real name was Akhiym Mickens, was pronounced dead on March 24. The following day, March 25, he was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of “child pornography, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.”

Following Mickens’ death, there was confusion as he is not the only “Tech 9” rapper. There is another rapper who goes by the moniker of Tech N9ne — real name Aaron Dontez Yates — who many thought was the one that passed away.

“Condolences to the battle rapper Tech 9,” Yates said in a statement clarifying that he had not passed away. “He’s been battling for years. I’ve observed many a battle of his. Condolences to the family … My family is calling my phone wondering if I’m OK. I’m OK. My condolences go out to the battle rapper, Tech 9. Philly, stand up.”

Additionally, after his death but before news of the child pornography charges, Mickens’ father set up a Facebook Fundraiser to help bring in donations to help his family.

“It is with heavy heart that I have to come to the facebook community for support in burying my son Akhiym Mickens aka Technine who passed away suddenly on March 25th 2019,” a description of the fundraiser read. “The news of this has devestated our family and has caught us all off guard.”

“None of us are prepared for death when it calls but have to make peace with it when it happens,” the description added. “I have witnessed a great out pouring of condolences and well wishes on social media from his friends and associates so I ask you all to kindly help in our time of need.”

The fundraiser has since closed, after bringing in nearly $30,000.