Utah State Football Player Arrested on Rape Charge After Positive DNA Test Result

A Utah State Aggies football player was arrested last week in connection to an undercover drug distribution investigation in April and a rape investigation that began in September 2022, according to KUTV. Police filed multiple arrest reports for Kingsley Krey Holliday, 23, who was taken into custody on July 10. It was reported that Holliday sold "multiple Adderall pills for an agreed-upon amount" to an informant during an investigation in April. And in September, Holliday was accused of taking a woman on a date before forcing her to a third location, where he allegedly raped her.

The woman later went to the hospital for the injuries she sustained during the attack. The emergency room contacted the police, and a rape kit was utilized to detect DNA, which was connected to Holliday. "In speaking with the victim, it was alleged that while at an event venue on or around the aforementioned date, and while attending an event, a male, unknown to her, took the female against her will to a separate location, off of the property," the police report said. "The female described repetitively telling the male that she did not want to go, and wanted to go back to her friends. The female described the male grabbing her wrist and dragging her out of the building, across a parking lot, road, and a ditch. She described being taken onto private property."

Holliday has denied assaulting the woman "but was concerned that the victim might be pregnant," the officer stated. Shortly after the arrest, Utah State University released a statement that said it was not previously aware of the allegations against Holliday. He has been dismissed from the team and was temporarily suspended as a student on July 12.

"USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach in building a culture of safety and respect," USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said. "Our student-athletes are trained and educated numerous times annually as it relates to sexual conduct, and we unequivocally will not tolerate any violations of the law."

Holliday, who was a walk-on football player during the 2022 season, becomes the third player from Utah State to be arrested for sexual assault since 2021. Ismael "Izzy" Kalani Vaifo'ou, 22, was arrested in 2021 for suspicion of forcible sexual abuse, burglary, criminal trespass and intoxication. In 2022, Jamaal Anthony Evans, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of forcible sodomy that occurred in 2018.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.