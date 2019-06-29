Rapper Hella Sketchy Dead at 18 Following Apparent Overdose

Rapper Hella Sketchy passed away last Thursday due to an apparent drug overdoes.

Hella Sketchy, an 18-year-old hip hop artist on the rise, was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday, June 13 by his family. He then remained in a coma for two weeks before passing on. Hella Sketchy — whose real name was Jacob Tyler Thureson — was one of many rappers finding his audience on SoundCloud, which led to a record deal. His father, Erik Thureson, announced his death on Twitter.

“You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather. That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works,” he wrote. “We have no words. We are so sad to share that Jacob Tyler Thureson passed away on June 27, 2019 at 5:11 a.m.”

“Jacob was found unresponsive on June 13th from an apparent drug overdose,” he continued. “He was revived and brought to the ER where he’s been in a coma for 14 days.”

While he mourned, Thureson vowed to do his part to end the opioid epidemic and change the conversation around addiction. His son was just one of many young people to experiment with addictive opiates in recent years, and he wants to see that change.

“The opioid epidemic does not discriminate. The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma. Jacob’s life was not and will not be in vain,” he vowed.

“We love you Jacob. More than words can express. We honor your short life of 18 years but we promise, your legacy will live on forever,” he concluded.

A family friend organized a GoFundMe to help the Thuresons pay off their son’s medical bills, as well as his funeral and memorial services. They vowed to use any leftover funds raised for a documentary on the opioid epidemic, which Thureson himself is planning to make.

Helly Sketchy’s debut EP was released earlier this year through Atlantic Records. The company released a statement on his passing on Friday.

#ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy There is a memorial planned to tomorrow evening in Austin @ZilkerParkATX The main memorial will be held in Los Angeles and is currently being planned. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/4Z2RsYBncc — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 29, 2019



“The tragic passing of Hella Sketchy is a devastating loss. He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor,” it read. “He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short. Everyone at APG and Atlantic sends our deepest condolence to his family, friends and fans.”

There are memorial services for Hella Sketchy planned in Austin, Texas and Los Angeles.