Rapper DaBaby Arrested for Battery After Robbery Investigation

Rapper DaBaby was arrested for battery in Miami on Thursday in connection to a robbery, authorities said. Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kenia Fallat told WPLG that the Grammy-nominated artist was initially taken to Miami Police headquarters to be questioned in reference to a robbery investigation. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was later arrested on a battery charge.

DaBaby, 28, was detained outside of Novotel Hotel, with TMZ reporting that his bond was set at $1,500. Following his arrest, Miami-Date Corrections Public Affairs Manager Juan Diasgranados told WPTV Friday that they discovered DaBaby had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest in Texas and that DaBaby will stay in their custody until further notice. He’s scheduled to appear in front of a judge later Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fallat told WPTV that it is still “an open and ongoing investigation.”

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show the rapper being detained by officers on Thursday.

Sources told TMZ that the victim of the alleged robbery is a concert promoter and that he was setting up with DaBaby to pay for a gig when the rapper allegedly shorted him by several thousand dollars.

“Things just went out of control,” one source told TMZ.

Video of the alleged robbery, published by TMZ, shows a few men from DaBaby’s crew jumping another man in the middle of the street and apparently taking his money and possibly some other belongings as well.

DaBaby, best known for his Billboard Hot 100 single “Suge,” was in Miami Beach to perform alongside rapper Diddy and DJ Khaled on New Year’s Eve.

DaBaby was arrested last week in Charlotte, North Carolina, after his performance at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. He was cited for marijuana possession, but claims he was targeted, saying on social media that police harass him every time he returns to his home state.

He was also arrested in early 2019 for an alleged attack in November 2018 when he allegedly got into a fight with a man inside a Walmart, with the altercation resulting in a man getting shot and killed. DaBaby initially claimed he was threatened and therefore protecting himself and his kids, although he never admitted to pulling the trigger. In June, he was convicted of carrying a concealed gun, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation and 30 days in jail, though the jail sentence was suspended.

DaBaby’s latest arrest comes just a few weeks after he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live while Jennifer Lopez hosted.