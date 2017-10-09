Radio Host Announces Her Son Died by Suicide

On Saturday afternoon, syndicated romance radio host Delilah Rene announced that her son, Zachariah, died by suicide last week.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you,” Rene, who goes by just her first name on air, wrote on Facebook. “In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life.”

Rene said that Zachariah was being “treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now.”

She announced that she will take a break from her radio show and social media “as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family.”

During her absence, “we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much,” Rene wrote. “Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

Rene did not say how old Zachariah was. Unfortunately, Zachariah is not the first child Rene has lost. Her son Sammy died in 2012 from complications from sickle-cell anemia.

The Delilah Show is a mix of love songs and call-in requests that airs nightly on dozens of syndicated iHeartMedia stations.

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” Rene wrote.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Delilah