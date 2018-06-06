Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video Tribute to Aunt Kate Spade

Designer Kate Spade passed away from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, and tributes and memories have been pouring in on social media since the news was revealed. One of those tributes came from Spade’s niece, actress Rachel Brosnahan, who shared a video of her aunt in happier times.

On Wednesday, Brosnahan used Instagram to post a clip of Spade dancing with her husband, Andy Spade in front of a lit-up Christmas tree as a mariachi band played in the background.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Brosnahan wrote. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Brosnahan is the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is set in the ’50s and sees Brosnahan portray housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2017, Brosnahan said that while she admires fashion “from afar,” she still has plenty in common with Spade.

“People around me have said that I’ve inherited little pieces of Katie’s style,” she shared. “For example, I love a good shoe and a good bag, and I know that she was largely influenced by my grandmother, her mother, June. Who actually, fun fact, Midge is slightly inspired by.”

In January, Spade had gushed over her niece after Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won,” Spade told Page Six. “She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Spade was found by housekeeping staff in her New York apartment on Tuesday with a scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob. She reportedly left a note for her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, telling the teen it was not her fault.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).