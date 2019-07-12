R. Kelly Spokesman Gets Into Intense Fight With Alleged Victim’s Father

One of R. Kelly‘s spokesmen recently got into an intense fight with the father of one of Kelly’s alleged victims. The exchange came during a press conference that Kelly’s lawyer’s publicist Darrell Johnson was holding in order to inform the press about new charges against the singer. Timothy Savage, the father of Jocelyn Savage, interrupted the press conference by repeatedly asking, “Where’s my daughter? Where’s Joycelyn Savage?”

Johnson eventually responded by saying, “I don’t work for Mr. Kelly, I work for Steven Greenberg… I’m a crisis manager, not a babysitter.”

“I have a 21-year-old. I would drive that truck through that hotel if my daughter was in there, that’s what I would do. I don’t know your situation or what’s going on, all I know is what I heard when I got here,” he added.

Tense R. Kelly news conference interrupted in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rwdcHUJ5SZ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 12, 2019

The heated moment comes as it was announced that Kelly “has been charged with racketeering and sex-related crimes against women and girls in sweeping New York federal indictment.”

Legal experts have said that if he is convicted, Kelly could potentially be facing a minimum of 15 years in jail on the new charges alone.

Federal authorities have arrested and charged R. Kelly in a 13-count indictment alleging child pornography and obstruction of justice. For decades, Kelly has been dogged by accusations over sexual contact with minors and child pornography allegations. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ufy4q5ZejI — NPR (@NPR) July 12, 2019

Kelly has been denying the mounting accusations against for many years now, and recently pleaded not guilty to 11 new sex-related felonies, during a Chicago court hearing.

He also sat down with Gayle King to share his side of the story, exclaiming, “How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. Oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

As he grew more and more upset, King tried to calm Kelly but he only became more irrate and eventually stood up shouting, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!“

Kelly remains jailed at this time.