R. Kelly’s Bank Account Sits at Negative $13 After $150,000 Seizure

R. Kelly’s bank account was reportedly overdrawn when authorities seized $150,000 from him.

R. Kelly has been facing financial issues on every side, as his legal battle against his former landlord heats up. According to a report by The Blast, his account at Wintrust Bank went into the red when authorities tried to seize all the money Kelly owes in the case. The balance now stands at negative $13.

Kelly reportedly has two other bank accounts with Bank of America. They held $44,595.58 and $154,527.22 respectively. However, everything except for $625 was taken for his former landlord, to whom Kelly reportedly owes a massive debt.

The landlord was granted a $173,000 judgement against Kelly, which they have been trying to collect on furiously. The landlord has not only subpoenaed Kelly’s bank accounts, but his record label, Sony Music and the ASCAP as well. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers collects money for artists, however they told reporters that Kelly is not owed any money at this time.

So far, the landlord has collected $154,527.22 from Kelly. They are reportedly asking a judge to release another $50,000 from Sony so that the issue can be put to rest altogether.

This is just one of the issues facing Kelly and his finances at the moment. He is also dealing with child support payments owed to his ex-wife, which a judge has refused to lower for him. According to a report by CBS News, Kelly owes a total of over $161,000, and he asked a judge to lower his monthly payments.

Kelly is expected to pay a stipend of $21,000 to Andrea Lee Kelly, his ex-wife. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told reporters that Kelly is having trouble making the payments because his recent dip in social standing has effected his ability to make money.

“If you can’t play a show, if you can’t go out on tour, if they’re not streaming your music anymore, obviously you’re going to have financial problems,” Greenberg said. “You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure that out.”

Kelly reportedly stopped making his court-mandated child support payments last spring. He was reportedly looking for ways to reduce the payments when he was arrested last month. He was held in jail until an anonymous fan paid his bail so that he could go free.

Kelly is due back in court to re-evaluate the child support case on May 8. In the meantime, his battle with his former landlord carries on, and he is under investigation for sexual assault in multiple cities.