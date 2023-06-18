Quincy Jones Hospitalized for Medical Emergency

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening but according to a report by TMZ he has now been cleared by a doctor. Jones called 911 this weekend in distress and accepted an ambulance ride to a nearby hospital where he was examined by doctors. After looking him over, they said that Jones was likely experiencing an adverse reaction to some unfamiliar food.

Jones went to the emergency room on Saturday, causing some panic among his friends, family and fans. Jones is 90 years old and has had a few health scares in the past, but as far as the public knows, he has no ongoing conditions. Reps for Jones told TMZ that he did not lose consciousness during his hospital trip on Saturday and seemed to be in good spirits after he was released. He returned to his home in the Los Angeles area.

Jones is best known for his work in the music industry with 80 Grammy Award nominations and 28 Grammy wins. He began his career in the jazz genre as an arranger and conductor, but did some of his best known work in the pop genre from the 1960s to the 1990s. Even today Jones is associated with some of the biggest acts in the world, including a 2022 collaboration with The Weeknd.

In spite of his longevity, Jones is no stranger to hospitalizations and health scares. In 2007 he told CNN that he has never learned how to drive, and said that he has had a fear of getting behind the wheel ever since he was involved in a serious car crash at the age of 14. However, the best known episode with Jones' health came in 1974 when he developed an urgent life-threatening brain aneurysm.

Jones was given a very dire diagnosis by neurologists at the time according to a report by Mental Floss. At first they advised him to simply reduce his workload, but eventually doctors said that his life was most likely coming to an end very soon. Jones' family and friends organized a memorial service for him while he was still alive, and he actually attended it himself. Jones was escorted by a doctor just in case the high emotions triggered his aneurysm. He reflected on his own life with his children and other loved ones, including A-list names like Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye, Sarah Vaughan and Disney Poitier.

Thankfully Jones made a recovery then and went on to do some of his most beloved work in the years that followed. He recovered once again on Saturday to the delight of fans around the world.