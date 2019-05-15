Quincy Jones Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Peggy Lipton’s Death

Quincy Jones broke his silence on the death of his wife Peggy Lipton.

The legendary music producer took to Twitter Tuesday to share a heartwarming tribute to the late actress, whom he was married to from 1974 to 1989.

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton….My wife of 14 years,” he wrote in a lengthy statement posted in a photo.

“We shared many, many beautiful memories, & most importantly, we share two incredible daughters… Pie (Kidada) & Donnie (Rashida). Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal. Thank you all for the love & support you’ve shown me & my family.”

He also added another statement from his daughters, thanking fans for their outpacing of support after news broke of their mother’s death on Saturday.

“A note from my babies, Kidada [and] Rashida: “Thank you for all the love and support over the past couple of days. Some have asked what can be done in Peggy’s honor. In lieu of flowers or gifts, you can make a donation to Seasons Hospice, the wonderful team who took such great care of our mom.”

“Your donation will be in support all of their services including Camp Kangaroo, a bereavement camp for young children, and their Foundation, which helps grieving families in need by helping to pay for groceries, funeral arrangements, bills, etc.” Sharing the link again that he shared on the tweet.

Along with the statement, Jones posted a throwback photo of himself kissing Lipton on the cheek likely from their time together as husband and wife.

Rashida and Kidada first broke the news of their mother’s death with a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the statement read. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us,” they added.

Many of the Hollywood legend’s former castmates and friends have shared sweet words about Lipton since her passing at the age of 72.

“I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her,” Twin Peaks co-star Mädchen Amick wrote on Instagram. “She was such a proud mother. Loved her girls more than anything in the world. I will always love you Peggy. I hope to dance with you again in the stars one day.”