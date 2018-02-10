Roman Polanski’s Rape Victim Accepts Quentin Tarantino’s Apology

Samantha Geimer wants to set the record straight when it comes to Quentin Tarantino.

Earlier this week a 2003 interview between Tarantino and Howard Stern resurfaced, where he argued that director Roman Polanski did not rape Geimer in 1977 when she was only 13 years-old, but rather that the only crime was having sex with a minor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Geimer spoke with the New York Daily News once the comments resurfaced, where she did not hold back against the Pulp Fiction director.

He was wrong. I bet he knows it,” Geimer, 54, said. “I hope he doesn’t make an a— of himself and keep talking that way. I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the fact. Nobody has to be pissed off on my behalf. I’m okay.”

Tarantino quickly responded with a public apology.

“I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her,” the director of Kill Bill wrote.

“Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry,”

Geimer has since done a second interivew, this time exclusively with IndieWire, where she acceptd his apology along with clarifying that she wasn’t trying to “bash” or “slam” him in the original interivew.

“What I was really trying to say to those who called is, I don’t care,” Geimer said. “I don’t care what anyone says, I’m not upset, this and worse has been happening to me for years. And mostly, I am aware that my rape is being used to attack him and I really don’t like that.”

She also called Tarantino’s apology “nice.”

“I think he realizes that the things he said to be shocking involve an actual person — me — and he wasn’t thinking about that at the time,” Geimer said. “He felt bad about it.”