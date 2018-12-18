Quentin Tarantino Confronts, Scares off Burglars at Los Angeles Home

Quentin Tarantino took on two home invaders without hesitation on Sunday night, according to a report by TMZ.

Tarantino is known for gruesome violence and gore in his screenplays and movies, where characters are often pushed into confrontation. This weekend, he showed that he is fearless himself in real life when two men reportedly broke into his home in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the intruders entered Tarantino’s house around midnight, apparently climbing in through a back window. The two were looking around the place when Tarantino reportedly “confronted them,” coming face to face with the criminals.

Tarantino’s intimidation tactic reportedly worked, scaring the burglars off immediately. Unfortunately, law enforcement sources said that they had already loaded up on jewelry and other valuables. Police are now looking for surveillance footage from anyone in Tarantino’s neighborhood to help them identify the burglars.

Break-ins are actually relatively common in the wealthy neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Celebrities are targeted sometimes for their immense wealth, and sometimes by stalkers. Recent victims include Bella Thorne, Rihanna and Post Malone, among others.

For Tarantino, the break-in came at a remarkably relevant time. The writer-director has a new movie about the cult of Charles Manson and the death of Sharon Tate in post-production titled Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie is set “during the Helter Skelter reign of terror,” when Manson and his followers would break into homes and carry out horrific murders with the intention of triggering an apocalyptic event.

The movie was met with quite a bit of backlash at first, especially by the family of Sharon Tate, who felt that her story was being exploited. Ultimately, Tarantino arranged meetings with Tate’s sister, Debra, back in July. After going of the project with her in detail, he convinced her that the movie was not exploitative and was actually worth making.

“This movie is not what people would expect it to be when you combine the Tarantino and Manson names,” she told TMZ at the time.

Out of respect for Debra and the Tate family, Tarantino moved the release date of his movie up two weeks so that it would not fall on the exact date of the 50th anniversary of Sharon’s murder.

Now, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premieres on July 26, 2019.