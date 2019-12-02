‘Queer Eye’s Carson Kressley Thanksgiving Photo Revealed Prior to Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Comment

Before Carson Kressley weighed in on the PDA photos of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright over the holiday weekend, the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star was feeling thankful as he volunteered for charity. Kressley, 50, shared a photo of himself serving meals with Project Angel Food and reminded his social media followers to “volunteer or donate to your fave charity.”

Feeling thankful this holiday season. Remember not all are as lucky. Volunteer or donate to your fave charity. Mine is @ProjAngelFood check them out pic.twitter.com/vL12Cl5WFu — Carson Kressley (@CarsonKressley) November 27, 2019

Kressley, who was the fashion expert on the original Queer Eye series — which ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo — defended Timberlake on Friday amid the hand-holding controversy with his Palmer co-star Wainwright. He joked to TooFab photographers while cozying up to friend Kym Johnson, “We’re not together, she’s married, I swear! No, no, no, no Justin Timberlake action here!”

After poking fun at Timberlake, who has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012, Kressley said he thought Timberlake’s interaction with Wainwright was “totally innocent.”

“He was holding hands. I know the body language,” Kressley said. “I think it was totally innocent.”

Johnson, who is a retired Dancing With the Stars pro and married to Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, chimed in that she would be surprised at any indiscretion on Timberlake’s part.

“I’m holding a beautiful woman’s hand right now but we are not together,” Kressley said of Johnson. “Even though it’s been rumored, I swear!”

Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands under a table while sitting on a balcony at a bar in New Orleans, Louisiana, last month. Anther snapshot captured Wainwright’s hand on his thigh. The outing came during a night out with the cast and crew of the movie Palmer. In those photos, Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring, although it could have been due to the nature of his role in the film.

The Sun, which was first to publish the photos, alleged that Timberlake and Wainwright were “chatting and drinking” in the bar around midnight, with the pair smiling and laughing together. Timberlake has reportedly since felt guilty, per sources close to him.

Wainwright’s father, Jeff, described his daughter as a “free spirit” in an interview with the Daily Mail, insisting that there is nothing going on between her and Timberlake. The music producer, 59, added that his daughter is simply “working on a movie,” and nothing more.

“It’s all just speculation,” Jeff said. “She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together. I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”