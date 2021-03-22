Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Divorce Rumors Spiral — But Here's the Truth

✖

In 2019, rumors sparked that Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel were headed for divorce following his flirty incident with fellow Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. In 2020, there were rumors that stated the couple were headed for a $250 million divorce, but according to GossipCop, that's untrue. In fact, the couple who just welcomed their second child together, have seemingly moved on from the scandal.

In 2019, Timberlake was caught holding hands and getting cozy with Wainwright while the two were at a bar in New Orleans. The two were among fellow cast and crew from their film when someone nearby took photos and videos of the former N*SYNC band member that sparked headlines. While sources have said that Biel was not thrilled with him and that she allegedly took a while to move on from it, the two nonetheless found a way to power through. However, at the time, an insider said, "It didn't matter if Justin and Alisha weren't caught kissing, this is still cheating. Jessica won't forgive him," adding that it was the "final straw" according to Star via GossipCop.

Not long after the scandal, Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife saying he "displayed a strong lapse in judgement" as he sought forgiveness but also owned his actions. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he started the lengthy post.

Since then, he and Biel have moved on and seem stronger than ever, although it's been said Timberlake was not let off the hook that easy. The two recently secretly welcomed their second child together, Phineas, during lockdowns and surprised the world on social media. At the time of their son's birth, they kept several details underwraps out of privacy. At the time of his birth in July 2020, the pair had not been seen together since March 2020, so fans were shocked following all the rumors that they might be heading for a divorce. The two already share son, Silas.