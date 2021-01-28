✖

Justin Timberlake is sporting some new ink. The actor recently debuted a brand-new tiger on his right bicep, a temporary tattoo for his role in the upcoming drama film Palmer. He documented the lengthy process of getting the fake tattoo in a video shared to Instagram Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer shared the clip with the caption, "Getting a fake tattoo takes longer than you'd think." He also plugged the film, adding, "[PALMER] coming out this Friday." In the video, several people are seen meticulously placing the large temporary tattoo on Timberlake's bicep, slowly peeling back the paper to reveal the final result. Timberlake takes a moment to show his new ink off to the camera. He also shared a photo of the design before it was placed on his arm, the tattoo being of a tiger lying on the ground with trees and the sun behind it.

As Timberlake teased, the fake tattoo is for his new movie, Palmer, which debuts this Friday and marks his return to acting. In the film, Timberlake portrays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football coach who, after 12 years in prison, returns home to put his life back together and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. His past, however, threatens to ruin his new life and family. The film is directed by Fisher Stevens and also stars Juno Temple and Alisha Wainwright.

The first trailer for the movie was released in mid-December showing somber Palmer as he returns to live with his grandmother in Louisiana. Timberlake shared the trailer to Instagram Tuesday, writing that Palmer "is a story about accepting people for who they are, and who they want to be… no contingencies, no questions asked." Timberlake said that "as a father, this story hits home. And I'm very honored to be part of this film."

Ahead of the premiere, Timberlake, who shares son Silas, 5, and a newborn with wife Jessica Biel, opened up the film with the Today show, calling it "very, very emotional" and a "really special script." The actor, who said he was "really, really thrilled to be able to make this movie," said he "thought of my grandfather, I thought of my father. I thought of my experience of being a dad as well. There was a lot in the tank to draw from [for inspiration]."

Palmer is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 29. The film marks Timberlake's latest movie credit, the actor has also appeared in movies such as the Oscar-nominated films The Social Network in 2010 and Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates on Timberlake and the film!