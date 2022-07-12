Queen Elizabeth to Receive Stunning Gift

Queen Elizabeth II is set to receive quite the creative gift. News on 6 in Tulsa reported that a local woman named Devida Bushrod made a quilt for Queen Elizabeth featuring the monarch's portrait. The publication noted that Buckingham Palace has already responded to Bushrod's gesture and urged the artist to send the quilt across the pond.

Bushrod is originally from the United Kingdom but has since settled in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, she thought to create something for her. Bushrod put together a quilt that features a portrait of the Queen, a gift that was made with 2,000 pieces and almost a thousand hand-sewn beads. The Tulsa resident explained that after creating the quilt, she wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace and let them know about her thoughtful present.

"I sent a letter and included photographs of the quilt and just thanking her for her service saying that I would love to send this to her if I could," Bushrod said. After several weeks, she received a response from Buckingham Palace on their official letterhead. She continued, "I saw this letter and kind of lost my breath. And then looked at the back of it and saw the royal crest." The letter noted that Queen Elizabeth was grateful for Bushrod's gift. They also asked her to send it over to the United Kingdom for the monarch. Bushrod added, "I just feel lucky honestly."

Bushrod isn't sure what will become of the quilt once it is sent over, but she did say that if Elizabeth wants to wear it out that she would make her a new one. The whole exchange has Bushrod overjoyed and filled with gratitude. She told the outlet, "The thought that I now have a story to tell my grandchildren and a letter to pass onto them – I think that is amazing." Bushrod said that the icing on the cake would be to receive a letter from Her Majesty herself, saying that if that happened, she would "just pass out probably. Just pass out. And just tell my husband take it and get it framed now – and don't touch it. Wear white gloves!" Right now, you can see Bushrod's quilt for yourself if you're in the Tulsa area, as it is on display at The Quilting Studio and Fabric Mercantile until July 23. After that point, it will be officially sent over to the Queen to help mark her 70 years on the throne.