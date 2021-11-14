Queen Elizabeth Suffers Another Health Setback, Misses Planned Return Event

Queen Elizabeth II is facing yet another health setback. The BBC reported that Elizebeth had to miss Remembrance Sunday after experiencing a back sprain. Her injury comes less than a month after she was hospitalized for “preliminary investigations.”

Elizabeth has been taking some time away from her royal duties in order to focus on her health. But, Buckingham Palace previously said that it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to take part in the Remembrance Day event. Alas, she made the decision “with great regret” on Sunday morning to miss the event. Buckingham Palace stated that Elizabeth “is disappointed that she will miss the service.” According to CNN, the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the monarch. Other members of the family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the service, as well.

A royal source shed some light on the Queen’s current health issues. They told CNN that her back sprain is unrelated to her doctor’s recent advice to rest. The source went on to say that the timing is simply unfortunate and that the Queen greatly regrets her absence, especially as the event is one of her most significant engagements of the year.

Elizabeth’s last public event was more than three weeks ago. At the time, she hosted a reception for business leaders at Buckingham Palace in advance of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Shortly after that engagement, it was reported that the Queen was hospitalized. She stayed overnight at the hospital on Oct. 20 for “preliminary investigations,” according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen was treated at London’s King Edward VII private hospital and returned to her residence at Winsdor Castle the next day. Her hospitalization came after she had to cancel an engagement to go to Northern Ireland.

The Queen was set to go on a two-day excursion to Northern Ireland, during which she was going to meet up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson so that they could attend a church service in the city of Armagh. She was advised not to go on the trip, and she subsequently “accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.” While she has not attended a public event in person in some time, she did take part in a virtual engagement in late October. Elizabeth “conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle,” during which she welcomed the new ambassadors to the United Kingdom from South Korea and Switzerland.