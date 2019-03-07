Queen Elizabeth Posts First Instagram Photo

After sending her first email in 1976 and posting her first YouTube video in 2008, Queen Elizabeth has now joined the world of Instagram.

On Thursday, the Queen Mother proved that she is just as tech-savvy as the younger royal when she took part in her first Throwback Thursday and made her big Instagram debut on the The Royal Family‘s account.

Using an iPad, Her Majesty opened up about her visit to the Science Museum in London, sharing a letter written by 19th-century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert.

“Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert,” the 92-year-old royal’s first caption began.

“Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843,” she continued. “In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.”

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the post concluded, the Queen signing off, “Elizabeth R.”

Within its first three hours of posting, the monarch’s Instagram debut garnered more than 40,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, many from royal fans praising the Queen’s “polite and thoughtful” caption.

The Instagram post marked the latest endeavor into the world of technology for the 92-year-old, who became the first monarch ever to send an email when, at the age of 43, she sent out an email on March 26, 1976 from the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment.

Three decades later, in 2008, she jumped into the 21st century when she posted her first YouTube video during her visit to the Google office.

Her Instagram debut follows the October Instagram debut of Prince Harry, who shared a series of photos from he and wife Meghan Markle’s first international royal tour as newlyweds. During that same tour, Markle, who had deleted all of her social media accounts following her engagement to Prince Harry, had also joined the royal social media craze with her own post.

The topic of social media is a relatively taboo thing for British Royals to partake in, and working royals, such as the Queen, are not allowed to have their own social media accounts. Currently, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, remains the only British Royal to have an Instagram account of their own.